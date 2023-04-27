Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Raises Dividend to $0.62 Per Share

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.615 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56.

AON has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. AON has a dividend payout ratio of 15.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AON to earn $16.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.3%.

Shares of AON stock opened at $327.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.89. AON has a 12 month low of $246.21 and a 12 month high of $334.76.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AON will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total value of $6,263,298.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 179,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,788,907.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,389 shares of company stock valued at $22,664,130 in the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AON. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.00.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

