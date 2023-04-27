Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,069,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,462 shares during the period. Apartment Income REIT accounts for 0.8% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $105,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 7.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 39.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 329,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,634,000 after acquiring an additional 33,198 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,913,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,933,000 after purchasing an additional 119,016 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 79,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,833.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John D. Rayis purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $34,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,525.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,833.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apartment Income REIT Price Performance

AIRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Apartment Income REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

Shares of AIRC traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,042. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.48. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $52.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

