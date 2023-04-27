Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $78.14 and last traded at $79.55. 898,539 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,702,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.36.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.37.

Insider Activity

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.44 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 864.70% and a negative return on equity of 204.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Eisele sold 883 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $46,587.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,451,651.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $37,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 131,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,722,542.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Eisele sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $46,587.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,451,651.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,529 shares of company stock valued at $7,732,591 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apellis Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,419,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,031,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,823,000 after purchasing an additional 304,334 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,086,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,995,000 after purchasing an additional 287,786 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,842,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,124,000 after purchasing an additional 326,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,496,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,131,000 after purchasing an additional 590,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, and Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Further Reading

