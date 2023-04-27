Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Short Interest Up 623.0% in April

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, an increase of 623.0% from the March 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE AIF traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $12.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,563. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $13.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.35.

Get Apollo Tactical Income Fund alerts:

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 761,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,975,000 after acquiring an additional 128,865 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 247.4% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 362,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after buying an additional 258,268 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 167,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 130,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 27,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 26,741 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Apollo Funds offers investment management and fund management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.