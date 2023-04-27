Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Short Interest Up 623.0% in April

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, an increase of 623.0% from the March 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE AIF traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $12.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,563. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $13.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.35.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.91%.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile
Apollo Funds offers investment management and fund management services.
