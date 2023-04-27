ArcelorMittal South Africa (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) Trading Down 23.2%

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 23.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 10,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.
ArcelorMittal South Africa Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.19.
About ArcelorMittal South Africa
ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Non-steel Operations, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Vanderbijlpark, South Africa.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ArcelorMittal South Africa (AMSIY)
- 10 E-commerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Dividend Prince Automatic Data Processing Hits Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal South Africa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal South Africa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.