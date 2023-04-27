Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a return on equity of 44.69% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.
Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Performance
NYSE:AMBP traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,237,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,741. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $3.44 and a fifty-two week high of $7.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average is $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.63.
Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.83%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardagh Metal Packaging
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMBP. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 87,295 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,648,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,401,000 after buying an additional 51,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 88,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.04% of the company’s stock.
About Ardagh Metal Packaging
Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

