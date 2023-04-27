Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a return on equity of 44.69% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Performance

NYSE:AMBP traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,237,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,741. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $3.44 and a fifty-two week high of $7.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average is $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.83%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardagh Metal Packaging

Several research firms have commented on AMBP. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.80 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.30 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMBP. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 87,295 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,648,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,401,000 after buying an additional 51,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 88,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

(Get Rating)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.