Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.52

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.52 and last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 498933 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMBP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.30 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.80 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.61. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.63.

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a return on equity of 44.69% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 43.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 2,026.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8,046 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 430.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 19.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

