Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Ares Capital’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ares Capital Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $17.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Ares Capital has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $21.07.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 160.00%.

Institutional Trading of Ares Capital

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 32.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in Ares Capital by 89.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 4,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Ares Capital by 70.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARCC shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.14.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

