Ares Management (ARES) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 28th. Analysts expect Ares Management to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $937.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ares Management to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ARES opened at $81.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Ares Management has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $87.50. The company has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.04, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 362.35%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ares Management from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ares Management from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.78.

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,170,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 37,494,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,763,535.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ares Management news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 25,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,152,666.11. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 712,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,712,357.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,170,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 37,494,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,763,535.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,734,116 shares of company stock worth $39,324,451 and have sold 5,121,973 shares worth $154,478,492. 47.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth $107,777,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ares Management by 808.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 544,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,941,000 after acquiring an additional 484,275 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ares Management by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,140,328,000 after acquiring an additional 458,646 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth $27,383,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,231,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,051,000 after buying an additional 387,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

