Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,766,586,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,026,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4,274.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,258,000 after acquiring an additional 20,603 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. DZ Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.79.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 2.9 %

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock opened at $461.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $116.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $373.67 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $479.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $471.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

See Also

