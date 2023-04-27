Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $1,314,104,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 535.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 457.1% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

VanEck Oil Services ETF stock opened at $268.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 2.06. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52-week low of $195.77 and a 52-week high of $336.30.

About VanEck Oil Services ETF

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

