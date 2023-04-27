Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1,463.69 Billion Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,563 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,463,685,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 60,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 17,462 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6,947.0% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 158,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after buying an additional 156,169 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 1,576,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,319,000 after acquiring an additional 166,057 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 52,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSB opened at $29.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.42. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $30.13.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

