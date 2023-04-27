Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,288,303,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 80.3% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 930.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.00.

Amgen Stock Down 2.5 %

Amgen stock opened at $238.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $239.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The firm has a market cap of $127.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.30 and a twelve month high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. Amgen’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.