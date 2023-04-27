Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1,506.36 Billion Investment in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 29,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,364,500,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Trustmark by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Trustmark by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 5,898 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Trustmark by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 759,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Trustmark by 53.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 11,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRMK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Trustmark from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James downgraded Trustmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Trustmark from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Trustmark from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trustmark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

Trustmark Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $23.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.29. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Trustmark Co. has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $38.47.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $188.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.76 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is currently 79.31%.

Insider Activity

In other Trustmark news, Director Tracy T. Conerly purchased 1,500 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $42,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,360. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products and service. The Wealth Management segment provides integrated financial services and traditional banking products and services, such as private banking, money management, full-service brokerage, financial planning, personal and institutional trust, and retirement services.

