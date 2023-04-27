Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,186,378,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMLP. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $38.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.71 and its 200 day moving average is $39.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.46. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.47.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

