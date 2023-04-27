Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 269 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,844,461,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 27,553.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 986,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 983,398 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $237,635,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Mastercard by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,925,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $547,566,000 after buying an additional 696,961 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,967,977,000 after buying an additional 568,155 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Mastercard by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,310,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $372,728,000 after buying an additional 396,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Down 0.5 %

In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total transaction of $63,086,999.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,908,187 shares in the company, valued at $36,894,051,330.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 649,189 shares of company stock worth $240,317,705. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $366.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $390.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $350.82. The firm has a market cap of $349.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Stories

