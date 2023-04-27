Argus Trims Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Target Price to $43.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Argus from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ZION. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.26.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Down 1.3 %

ZION opened at $26.39 on Monday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $59.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $326,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,659.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $118,784.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,637.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $326,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,659.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,932 shares of company stock valued at $693,458. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,760,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 220.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,377,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,049,000 after purchasing an additional 947,358 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,943,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,014,347,000 after purchasing an additional 902,141 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,719,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,010,000 after buying an additional 656,756 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,401,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,920,000 after buying an additional 599,605 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Further Reading

