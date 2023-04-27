Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock Holdings Lowered by Phoenix Wealth Advisors

Phoenix Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,058 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Arista Networks were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 172.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 541.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.45.

NYSE:ANET traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $155.91. 890,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,475,668. The firm has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.26. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $171.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.32.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $131,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $20,693,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,763,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,618,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $131,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 357,945 shares of company stock worth $53,844,144 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

