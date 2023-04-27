Ark (ARK) Price Reaches $0.31 on Exchanges

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. Over the last week, Ark has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $53.48 million and $1.92 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006808 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000227 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003513 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003494 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004288 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003332 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002575 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 172,569,502 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.