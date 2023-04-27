Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.78

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.78 and traded as high as $4.11. Armanino Foods of Distinction shares last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 27,836 shares.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Trading Up 3.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.66.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.033 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Armanino Foods of Distinction’s previous dividend of $0.03. Armanino Foods of Distinction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.09%.

About Armanino Foods of Distinction

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc engages in the production and marketing of upscale and innovative frozen and refrigerated food products. Its line of frozen products includes pesto sauces, stuffed pastas, pasta sheets, value-added specialty Italian pastas, and cooked meat products. The company was founded in October 1986 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

