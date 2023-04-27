ARMOR (ARMOR) Price Hits $0.0043 on Top Exchanges

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 27th. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $308,377.76 and $52.81 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ARMOR has traded 25.7% lower against the US dollar. One ARMOR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,701,072 tokens. ARMOR’s official message board is medium.com/@armor.fi. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. ARMOR’s official website is armor.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides *Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ* coverage for user funds across various protocols.

Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system.”

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

