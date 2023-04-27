Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Short Interest Update

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 738,400 shares, a growth of 410.3% from the March 31st total of 144,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 295.4 days.
OTCMKTS ARESF traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $5.28. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,636. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $10.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.57.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0374 per share. This represents a yield of 8.15%. This is a boost from Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 84.74%.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.
