Arweave (AR) Price Down 4.5% Over Last Week

Arweave (AR) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One Arweave coin can now be bought for $7.85 or 0.00026734 BTC on major exchanges. Arweave has a market cap of $262.25 million and $12.84 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,374.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.11 or 0.00408903 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00115992 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000506 BTC.

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave.

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time.

As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting”

