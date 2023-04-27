Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Price Target Increased to $275.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Stephens to $275.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Asbury Automotive Group Trading Up 3.5 %

Asbury Automotive Group stock traded up $6.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $192.49. 156,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.85. Asbury Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $138.88 and a fifty-two week high of $253.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $211.73 and its 200-day moving average is $192.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.94 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group will post 30.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Berman Bridget Ryan sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $243,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,558.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Berman Bridget Ryan sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $243,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,558.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP George A. Villasana sold 2,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.60, for a total value of $666,276.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,724. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,928 shares of company stock valued at $7,441,409. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asbury Automotive Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $53,831,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 428,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,805,000 after buying an additional 247,119 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,288,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 761,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,929,000 after buying an additional 198,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 360.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 241,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,953,000 after buying an additional 189,329 shares in the last quarter.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc is a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

