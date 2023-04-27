ASD (ASD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.64 Million

ASD (ASD) traded up 18.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One ASD token can now be bought for about $0.0830 or 0.00000286 BTC on exchanges. ASD has a market cap of $54.83 million and approximately $4.64 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ASD has traded up 41.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ASD Token Profile

ASD is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.07203533 USD and is up 28.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,677,696.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

