ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. ASGN updated its Q2 guidance to $1.41-1.56 EPS.

ASGN Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE ASGN traded down $3.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.17. 623,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,843. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.65. ASGN has a 12 month low of $64.94 and a 12 month high of $119.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Get ASGN alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASGN. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of ASGN from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of ASGN from $108.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASGN in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.83.

Insider Transactions at ASGN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASGN

In other news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 3,000 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,048. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ASGN stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in ASGN were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASGN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.