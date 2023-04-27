Aspen Investment Management Inc Has $494,000 Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Aspen Investment Management Inc reduced its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 52,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 707.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 285,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,044,000 after acquiring an additional 250,021 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 110,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $558,000. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,848.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,466.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Conagra Brands Trading Down 0.7 %

CAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

NYSE CAG traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $37.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,450,563. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.76 and its 200 day moving average is $36.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.04%.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.