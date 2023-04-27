Aspen Investment Management Inc Has $612,000 Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Aspen Investment Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $326,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,814.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 69,771 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 79.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.10. The stock had a trading volume of 264,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,646. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.12. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $26.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

