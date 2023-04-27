Aspen Investment Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Aspen Investment Management Inc reduced its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works makes up about 0.9% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 51.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

ITW traded up $4.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $235.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,318. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $253.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $234.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.69. The company has a market capitalization of $71.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 53.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.64.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Recommended Stories

