Aspen Investment Management Inc Makes New $229,000 Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Aspen Investment Management Inc bought a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,795,000. Finally, Unison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,376,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Price Performance

NYSE ELV traded up $9.86 on Thursday, reaching $462.24. 295,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,041. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $470.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $490.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $109.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.02 and a 12 month high of $549.52.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on ELV shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $572.19.

Elevance Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.