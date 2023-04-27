Aspen Investment Management Inc Purchases 2,255 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,778 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 143.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 653,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,691,000 after buying an additional 384,543 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,725,000 after buying an additional 354,839 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 208.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 472,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,699,000 after buying an additional 319,526 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,239,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,112,000 after buying an additional 251,913 shares during the period. 43.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,472. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.01. The firm has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $105.59 and a 12-month high of $131.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

