Aspen Investment Management Inc Sells 1,410 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Aspen Investment Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,592 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 283.3% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 391 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.37.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of ABT traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $108.00. 624,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,295,723. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.97. The company has a market cap of $187.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.67. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $118.74.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 62.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.