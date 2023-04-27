Aspen Investment Management Inc Sells 843 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Aspen Investment Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.4% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 0.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.80.

Dollar Tree stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $152.63. The stock had a trading volume of 162,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,673. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.76 and a 12 month high of $175.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.48.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling acquired 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard W. Dreiling bought 7,100 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

