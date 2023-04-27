Aspen Investment Management Inc Takes $919,000 Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Aspen Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPST. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 61,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Lpwm LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 39,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 29,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.34. The company had a trading volume of 455,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,697,458. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.20. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.99 and a 1-year high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

