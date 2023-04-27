Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) PT Lowered to $34.00 at Raymond James

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 24.22% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of AUB stock opened at $27.37 on Thursday. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 12 month low of $27.05 and a 12 month high of $41.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.18). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 4,072.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 719.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 7,933.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

Featured Stories

