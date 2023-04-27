Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT) Chairman Acquires $25,000.00 in Stock

Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT – Get Rating) Chairman Milton C. Ault III acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.10 per share, with a total value of $25,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 51,744,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,174,466.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Ault Alliance Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of AULT stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,176,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,642,986. Ault Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81.
About Ault Alliance
