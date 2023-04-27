Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Announces Earnings Results

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $5.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $216.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,258,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,617. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.40. The firm has a market cap of $89.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $196.61 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 66.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

