Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Announces Earnings Results

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance
Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $5.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $216.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,258,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,617. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.40. The firm has a market cap of $89.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $196.61 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 66.40%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.
About Automatic Data Processing
Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Automatic Data Processing (ADP)
- 10 E-commerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Dividend Prince Automatic Data Processing Hits Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.