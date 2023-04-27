AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZO. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on AZO. Guggenheim upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,664.53.

AZO stock opened at $2,644.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,511.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,458.52. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,703.32 and a 52 week high of $2,722.60.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $22.30 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total value of $6,522,481.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AutoZone news, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total transaction of $6,522,481.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $975,182.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,960 shares of company stock worth $90,128,092. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

