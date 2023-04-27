Avantor (AVTR) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 28th. Analysts expect Avantor to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Avantor has set its FY 2023 guidance at $1.35-$1.45 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Avantor had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Avantor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Avantor Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE AVTR opened at $18.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Avantor has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $34.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day moving average of $21.63. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avantor

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantor

In other news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 3,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $74,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 3,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $74,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $284,155.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,768.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,829 shares of company stock valued at $488,344. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Avantor by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Avantor by 28.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Avantor in the first quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 69.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVTR. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.27.

About Avantor

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

See Also

