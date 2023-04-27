Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires 19,520 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 363.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,520 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of VTI stock traded up $2.04 on Thursday, hitting $202.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,080,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,133,575. The company has a market cap of $277.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $217.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.77.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.