Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 528,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Veritex accounts for 1.0% of Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Veritex were worth $14,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 32.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,641,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,299,000 after purchasing an additional 645,296 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 750.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 698,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,446,000 after purchasing an additional 616,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 19.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,585,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,679,000 after purchasing an additional 428,226 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Veritex by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,377,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,602,000 after purchasing an additional 328,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Veritex by 22.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,376,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,610,000 after purchasing an additional 256,310 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Pat S. Bolin acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.52 per share, for a total transaction of $175,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,383.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Veritex news, Director John Sughrue purchased 3,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.36 per share, for a total transaction of $99,918.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,822 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,849.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pat S. Bolin purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.52 per share, for a total transaction of $175,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,668 shares in the company, valued at $607,383.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 14,752 shares of company stock valued at $295,047 over the last ninety days. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VBTX stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.42. The stock had a trading volume of 141,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,831. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.11 and a 200 day moving average of $26.46. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $35.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.13). Veritex had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

VBTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Veritex from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Veritex from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Veritex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

