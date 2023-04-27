Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Buys 115,727 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 381,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,727 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $19,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 788,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,403,000 after acquiring an additional 50,754 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 113,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after purchasing an additional 8,476 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 35,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 740,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,019,000 after acquiring an additional 149,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.00. The stock had a trading volume of 549,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,431. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $52.97. The stock has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.92.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

