Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $2.88 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 62.8% in the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors grew its stake in Pfizer by 16.6% in the third quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 12,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 98,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.80.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.42. 7,671,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,278,217. The stock has a market cap of $216.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $54.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.81 and a 200-day moving average of $45.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

