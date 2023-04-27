Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Increases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,294 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.71.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $1.43 on Thursday, hitting $204.46. 2,427,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,188,650. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $206.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.71. The company has a market cap of $122.51 billion, a PE ratio of -24.98 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.75) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

