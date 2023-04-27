Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 167,022 Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 167,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned about 0.18% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZA. Goodman Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 228.8% during the 4th quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 437,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 304,590 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $5,594,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 369,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,472,000 after purchasing an additional 191,458 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 163.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 158,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 687,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,116,000 after purchasing an additional 147,873 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PZA traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.62. 71,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,401. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $24.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.20.

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

