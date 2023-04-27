Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 12,832 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 172,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,832 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.1% of Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,171,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,322,814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110,963 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,823,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,205,276,000 after acquiring an additional 176,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,333,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $813,812,000 after acquiring an additional 506,132 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,093,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $861,029,000 after acquiring an additional 60,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,162,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,739,000 after acquiring an additional 414,469 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,803,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,055,296. The company has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $108.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.84.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

