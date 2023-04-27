Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 2,861 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,861 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $5,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,587,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,580,000 after acquiring an additional 19,411,205 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3,440.8% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,962,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 7,737,383 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,749,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517,798 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,789,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $20,172,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.51. The company had a trading volume of 784,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,102,810. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.96. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $26.87 and a 12 month high of $34.75.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

