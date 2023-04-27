Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 37,088 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,088 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF makes up about 1.5% of Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $23,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPHD. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 34,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 9,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SPHD traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $41.47. The company had a trading volume of 370,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,829. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.29. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $48.03.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

