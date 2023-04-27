Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Shares Down 6.7%

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.12 and last traded at $16.17. 533,509 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,026,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RNA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Avidity Biosciences Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of -0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Avidity Biosciences

In other Avidity Biosciences news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 10,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $236,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,347.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Avidity Biosciences news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 10,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $236,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,347.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 3,221 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $78,141.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,121 shares of company stock worth $336,584. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

