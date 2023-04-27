Avory & Company LLC Acquires 4,886 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Avory & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Planet Fitness comprises about 1.1% of Avory & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Avory & Company LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,723,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,985,000 after acquiring an additional 80,705 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,021,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,200,000 after buying an additional 190,817 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,014,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,139,000 after buying an additional 575,627 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,824,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,192,000 after buying an additional 61,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,700,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,636,000 after buying an additional 476,578 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.08.

Planet Fitness Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PLNT traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.39. 299,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,903. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.29, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.30. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $85.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.75.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.48 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 65.39%. The business’s revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.